Singer Lucky Ali, son of the late actor and comedian Mehmood Ali, has alleged that an IAS officer and her family members have grabbed his farmland on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

The disputed property is reportedly located in Yelahanka’s Kanchenahalli area.

Lucky Ali has filed a complaint with the Karnataka Lokayukta Police against bureaucrat Rohini Sindhuri, her husband Sudhir Reddy, and her brother-in-law Madhusudan Reddy.

The case was registered at Yelahanka New Town police station in Bengaluru.

He has claimed that Rohini Sindhuri used the Karnataka government resources to occupy the farmland illegally.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, Lucky Ali said: "Land grabbing by ias officer and her husband and political brother in law using state machinery illegally and through lots of money exchange."

The issue of trust-owned farmland between the singer and the IAS officer is a long-standing dispute.

A few years back also, through social media, Lucky Ali had alleged that the local police were in support of the IAS officer and had requested the higher authorities to look into the matter.

Then, he had also claimed that the ‘land mafia’ had conspired to grab the farmland illegally.

In December 2022, Ali had tagged the Director General of Police (DGP), Karnataka in a thread and had said that his farmland, a Trust-owned property, was being grabbed illegally by Sudhir Reddy and Madhu Reddy from the land mafia with the help of Rohini Sindhuri.

In a post on X in 2022, Lucky Ali had said: "Dear Sir, I am Maqsood Mahmood Ali. Son of the Late Actor and Comedian Mehmood Ali. And also known as Lucky Ali I am currently in Dubai for work, hence the urgency."

“My farm which is a Trust Property located in Kenchenahalli Yelahanka is being encroached on illegally by Sudhir Reddy (and Madhu Reddy) from the Bangalore Land Mafia. With the help of his wife who is an IAS Officer by the name of Rohini Sindhuri.."

