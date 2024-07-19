Karnataka news: NH 75 blocked, Bengaluru traffic diverted after heavy rains trigger landslides. Check new routes here

Karnataka news: Multiple landslides have blocked Karnataka's National Highway 75, connecting Bengaluru to Mangaluru, leaving several vehicles stranded. The landslides were triggered by heavy rains that have lashed central and coastal Karnataka and led to traffic diversions.

While the restoration work is currently underway on National Highway 75, reports say that vehicles travelling from Hassan to Bengaluru are being diverted to Mysuru and Madikeri to avoid congestion.

The movement of heavy vehicles was also stopped at Charmadi Ghat. Authorities have also alerted tourists to be cautious as rains would likely continue for the next four days.

Also Read | Weather today: Red alert for extremely heavy rains issued in THESE states

On NH 75, one vehicle was caught in a landslide near Doddathappale village along the Shiradi Ghat section of the highway. The local villagers rescued the people trapped inside the car, reported Hindustan Times.

Multiple landslides have also been reported on the Shiradi Ghat stretch due to heavy rainfall in the Sakleshpur taluk of Hassan district. This has significantly affected the traffic flow. Scores of vehicles are stranded, and local police are busy rerouting traffic.

Meanwhile, National Highway 275, connecting Sampaje and Madikeri, has also been closed due to the threat of potential landslides and rockfalls. As a precautionary measure, the restriction will come into force every day until July 22 from 8 pm to 6 am the next day, the HT report said.

Four people killed, three missing in Karnataka after landslide Earlier this week, four people were killed, and three others went missing after a massive landslide triggered by heavy rains in Uttar Kannada district of Karnataka. The impact of the landslide caused ripples in the overflowing river Gangavalli.

The landslide also collapsed four houses in Ulliver village and washed away vehicles. According to the Deccan Herald, nearly 1500 people living on the banks have been shifted to safer locations.