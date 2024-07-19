Karnataka news: NH 75 blocked, Bengaluru traffic diverted after heavy rains trigger landslides. Check new routes here

  • Multiple landslides have also been reported on the Shiradi Ghat stretch, due to heavy rainfall in Sakleshpur taluk of Hassan district

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published19 Jul 2024, 10:33 AM IST
Karnataka news: Bengaluru vehicles diverted after landslides, causing traffic disruption on NH75
Karnataka news: Bengaluru vehicles diverted after landslides, causing traffic disruption on NH75(Pixabay)

Karnataka news: Multiple landslides have blocked Karnataka's National Highway 75, connecting Bengaluru to Mangaluru, leaving several vehicles stranded. The landslides were triggered by heavy rains that have lashed central and coastal Karnataka and led to traffic diversions.

While the restoration work is currently underway on National Highway 75, reports say that vehicles travelling from Hassan to Bengaluru are being diverted to Mysuru and Madikeri to avoid congestion. 

Also Read | Dhoti-clad farmer denied entry: Govt shuts Bengaluru GT World mall for 7 days

The movement of heavy vehicles was also stopped at Charmadi Ghat. Authorities have also alerted tourists to be cautious as rains would likely continue for the next four days.

Also Read | Weather today: Red alert for extremely heavy rains issued in THESE states

On NH 75, one vehicle was caught in a landslide near Doddathappale village along the Shiradi Ghat section of the highway. The local villagers rescued the people trapped inside the car, reported Hindustan Times.

Multiple landslides have also been reported on the Shiradi Ghat stretch due to heavy rainfall in the Sakleshpur taluk of Hassan district. This has significantly affected the traffic flow. Scores of vehicles are stranded, and local police are busy rerouting traffic.

Also Read | Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore real estate report 80 per cent of debt funding

Meanwhile, National Highway 275, connecting Sampaje and Madikeri, has also been closed due to the threat of potential landslides and rockfalls. As a precautionary measure, the restriction will come into force every day until July 22 from 8 pm to 6 am the next day, the HT report said.

Also Read | K’taka quota row: ‘Confusions’ over Bill to be taken up in next Cabinet meeting

Four people killed, three missing in Karnataka after landslide

Earlier this week, four people were killed, and three others went missing after a massive landslide triggered by heavy rains in Uttar Kannada district of Karnataka. The impact of the landslide caused ripples in the overflowing river Gangavalli.

Also Read | K’taka quota row: ‘Confusions’ over Bill to be taken up in next Cabinet meeting

The landslide also collapsed four houses in Ulliver village and washed away vehicles. According to the Deccan Herald, nearly 1500 people living on the banks have been shifted to safer locations. 

-With inputs from agencies

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:19 Jul 2024, 10:33 AM IST
HomeNewsIndiaKarnataka news: NH 75 blocked, Bengaluru traffic diverted after heavy rains trigger landslides. Check new routes here

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

308.15
10:15 AM | 19 JUL 2024
-5.35 (-1.71%)

Tata Power

419.60
10:15 AM | 19 JUL 2024
-10.4 (-2.42%)

Tata Steel

161.65
10:15 AM | 19 JUL 2024
-4.7 (-2.83%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

139.70
10:15 AM | 19 JUL 2024
-2.75 (-1.93%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Jubilant Ingrevia

580.50
10:14 AM | 19 JUL 2024
17.7 (3.14%)

Infosys

1,811.00
10:15 AM | 19 JUL 2024
51.85 (2.95%)

Intellect Design Arena

1,101.35
10:14 AM | 19 JUL 2024
30.2 (2.82%)

Cello World

979.00
03:29 PM | 12 JUL 2024
25.7 (2.7%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    76,272.001,173.00
    Chennai
    76,124.001,465.00
    Delhi
    75,533.001,021.00
    Kolkata
    75,089.00-450.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue