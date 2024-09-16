Karnataka news: VHP, Bajrang Dal stage protest in Mangaluru; Rapid Action Force deployed

Karnataka news: VHP, Bajrang Dal staged a protest in Mangaluru, following which Rapid Action Force had to be deployed

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published16 Sep 2024, 10:20 AM IST
Karnataka news: VHP, Bajrang Dal stage protest in Mangaluru, police personnel deployed
Karnataka news: VHP, Bajrang Dal stage protest in Mangaluru, police personnel deployed(ANI)

Karnataka news: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal workers protested on Monday in Bantwal town of Mangaluru, Karnataka, over a social media post. The SP of Dakshin Kannada, Yatish N, told ANI that he ‘cannot disclose’ what the issue is about.

According to visuals released by ANI,  police personnel have also been deployed to control the situation. Several protesters were seen thrashing the police barricades while continuing with the protest.

Another video released by ANI showed the Rapid Action Force (RAF) also being deployed to control the outrage.

‘Will attract legal action’

Responding to the situation, the Dakhsin Kannada SP said that they had made adequate arrangements for the protest call. He added that necessary steps were being taken to avoid any disruptions on the eve of the Eid-e-Milad festival.

Eid-e-Milad marks the birth of Prophet Muhammad and is being celebrated today with processions held nationwide.

“We are ensuring that no untoward incident takes place in Bantwal or anywhere in the district. There is some issue that is happening amongst a few people and I cannot disclose what the issue is. We just wanted to ensure that everything remains peaceful... Whoever disturbs the peace will attract legal action...,” the SP was quoted as saying by ANI.

‘Start combing operation’

Several X users commented about the ongoing protests, saying that the Karnataka government had to be more adept at handling the issue. One user said that it was high time the Karnataka Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah, handled the ‘goons’ strictly. Another user labelled the Bajrang Dal as a ‘terrorist organisation’.

One more user further linked the protests to West Bengal. “The Karnataka state government should secretly start combing operations to arrest anti-Congress people. Their modus operandi is the same in West Bengal and Karnataka,” the user stated.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

First Published:16 Sep 2024, 10:20 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaKarnataka news: VHP, Bajrang Dal stage protest in Mangaluru; Rapid Action Force deployed

