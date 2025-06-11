Karnataka news: Will Tumakuru district become part of Bengaluru city? Here is what Home Minister Parameshwara says

Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Wednesday said the state government is planning to merge Tumakuru district with Bengaluru city.

Citing Bengaluru's rapid growth, Parameshwara said that he had submitted a proposal for the same to the state government.

The state home minister said while speaking to the media that Tumakuru district has been proposed to be converted into Bengaluru North district.

He also said that Bengaluru's rapid growth may expand to neighbouring cities such as Tumakuru, Ramanagara, Kolar, and Chikkaballapur. “In such a situation, there is a difference between Tumkur district and ‘Bengaluru North district’. For those in New York, ‘Bengaluru North’ is easy to understand. Tumakuru district is somewhere like this. That is why such an effort has been made.”

“Bengaluru city has already grown beyond Nelamangala. Tumakuru can be reached by travelling 30 km from there. Therefore, it would be beneficial to expand the city area,” the Karnataka home minister further said.

A proposal to include 14 gram panchayats has also been prepared under the jurisdiction of Mahanagara Palike.

Hailing Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar, Parameshwara said that he has made a good proposal to make Ramanagara city a part of the Bengaluru South district.

“Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar made a good plan and made Ramanagara district the Bengaluru South district. The government has approved this plan and issued an order. As soon as it is called Bengaluru South, its nature changes. Similarly, he said that they will think about how to make Tumakuru district,” he said.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Parameshwara said that he has requested Union Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari to permit the construction of a 'Welcome' arch on the national highway in Tumakuru.