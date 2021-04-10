As Covid-19 cases surge, seven cities in Karnataka will be under a night curfew from Saturday till 20 April. The state is choosing to call the restriction "corona curfew" as per the directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Wherever night curfew is in place, there the phrase 'corona curfew' should be used so that awareness regarding coronavirus is maintained," PM Modi said in his recent interaction with the chief ministers and heads of the state.

Which cities will be under night curfew?

The curfew, between 10 pm to 5 am will be in place till 20 April in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Tumakuru and Udupi-Manipal, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had announced last week.

Which services are exempted from the curfew?

The Karnataka government said on Friday factories, companise and organisations that have night shifts can continue to do so, but employees have to report at the work place before 10 pm.

It has also given exemptions to health and emergency services and vehicles providing essential services.

The order also includes those who have been suffering with health issues along with their attendants for obtaining health services.

Essential service vehicles, or vehicles carrying freight, home delivery, E-commerce and empty vehicles have been allowed to operate during the curfew hours.

Also, passengers travelling to distant places by bus, train and flights have been allowed to travel by auto, cabs and other modes from their house to bus or train stations or airport and vice versa on the basis of their official tickets.

Religious services suspended

All public religious services in churches and chapels across Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural districts of the Archdiocese will be suspended till 20 April.

Not more than 50 people will be allowed for funeral services and there will be no funeral mass in the Churches, but it may be celebrated in the cemeteries with SOPs in place.

In the case of sacramental celebrations (baptism, first holy communion, confirmation, marriages etc) which are pre-arranged in this period, not more than 50 people will be allowed. If possible, they will be held behind closed doors with SOPs in place.

Fine for violating curfew

The state government has directed officials concerned to strictly implement the order. It said action will be taken under the the Disaster Management Act 2005, IPC and other acts against those found violating it.

Covid cases in Karnataka

The state on Friday added 7,955 fresh cases of Covid-19 and 46 fatalities, taking the caseload to 10,48,085 and death toll to 12,813.

Out of the 7,955 fresh cases reported today, 5,576 cases were from Bengaluru Urban alone.

The day also saw 3,220 patients getting discharged after recovery, pushing the cumulative tally of discharges to 9,77,169, the health department said.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for 29 of the 46 deaths reported on Friday, Mysuru had five, Belagavi and Kalaburagi two each, and one each from Ballari,Bengaluru Rural, Bidar, Chikkaballapura, Chitradurga, Dharwad, Mandy and Uttara Kannada.









