The Karnataka government has clarified that the restrictions imposed on hotels in view of rising Covid-19 cases will apply only for places where food and beverages are served to guests in hotels. However, there will be no restriction on room occupancy, the state government said.

"It is clarified that the above restrictions with respect to "hotel" is applicable only for eating places of the hotels where food and beverages are served to the guests. There is no restriction on room occupancy in hotels. Hotels are free to operate the rooms' accommodation as per the approved policy," the state executive committee said in its latest order.

Karnataka government clarifies that the above restrictions with respect to the hotels are applicable only for eating places where food and beverages are served to the guests in the hotel. There is no restriction on room occupancy under the approved capacity pic.twitter.com/JwgN9ygOg5 — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2021

Karnataka on Monday released new guidelines for the night curfew to be imposed from 10 pm to 5 am from 28 December to 7 January 2022. The curfew was announced in the wake of rapid rise in Omicron cases. "Night curfew has been imposed in the state in the interest of public health," Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had said.

The guidelines suggested that restaurants, hotels, clubs, pubs will function with 50 per cent of their capacity from Tuesday till 3rd January. All gathering, meeting, conferences, including marriages, will strictly limit number of participants to 300 people only, the government order said.

Guidelines for Night Curfew

- The movement of individuals shall remain strictly prohibited between 10 pm to 5 am, except for essential activities.

- Patients and their attendants/persons requiring emergency need for movement shall be allowed to move.

- All industries and companies which require operations at night shall be permitted to operate. Movement of employees of such organisations shall be allowed on producing valid ID card, auhorisation issued by their respective organisation, institution.

- Employees and vehicles of telecom and internet service providers shall be allowed movement on producing valid ID card. Only essential staff of IT and ITeS companies shall work from office. rest will work from home.

- Medical, emergency and essential services including pharmacies shall be fully functional and other commercial activities are prohibited.

- There shall be no restriction in movement of all types of goods trough trucks, goods, vehicles or any goods carriers, including empty vehicles. Home delivery of goods and operations of e-commerce companies are allowed.

- Movement of buses, trains, metro rail services and air travel are permitted. Movement of public transport, private vehicles and taxis to and from airports, bus terminals/bus stand, railway stations allowed for facilitating movement of passengers by air, rail and road. The movement will be allowed only on displaying valid travel documents.

