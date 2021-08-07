The Karnataka government on Saturday issued fresh prohibitory orders for two districts — Ballari and Vijayanagara — to keep a check on Covid-19. As per new order, night curfew will continue from 9 pm to 5 am in Ballari and Vijayanagara districts. All social, political, sports, entertainment, other gatherings and large congregations have been prohibited in view of the pandemic. "Jathres, temple festivals, processions and congregations not allowed," said the order issued by the Deputy Commissioner and Chairman District Disaster management Authority, Ballari and Vijayanagara districts.

#Karnataka | Night curfew will continue to be imposed from 9 pm to 5 am in Ballari & Vijayanagara districts. All social/ political/sports/entertainment/ other gatherings & large congregations are prohibitory, in view of #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/iBoERbkx8h — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2021

"Any person violating these measures will be liable under the relevant provisions of Sec 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, besides legal action under section 188 of the IPC and other legal provisions as applicable... this order is applicable in both Ballari and Vijayanagara districts," the order stated.

Earlier this week, Bengaluru issued prohibitory orders, imposing night curfew from 10 pm to 6 am till 16th August. This came just days after Karnataka government had directed the BBMP Chief Commissioner and Deputy Commissioners of the districts to strictly monitor Covid situation in their respective jurisdictions and impose further curbs if required.

In an order, the government had said that Covid situation in the state was being constantly monitored and it had been observed that there had been spike in number of new cases in the bordering states as well as in few places in the state.

"Therefore, Chief Commissioner - BBMP, Deputy Commissioners of the districts are directed to strictly monitor COVID situation in their respective jurisdictions, and based on their assessment of the situation, may impose additional containment measures as deemed necessary," it said.

On 31st July, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai extended Covid curbs till 16 August. He said the guidelines imposed till 2 August would be extended for the next 15 days. "A total of 72% school teachers have been vaccinated. In the next 15 days, we will cover 100%," he said.

Bommai said that his government allowed people who had received one dose of the vaccine. "From tomorrow, it will be necessary to have both doses. Random testing should be increased in border areas. We have discussed micro containment, tracing, testing," he added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.