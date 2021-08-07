Karnataka issues fresh prohibitory orders for these two districts. Details here

The Karnataka government on Saturday issued fresh prohibitory orders for two districts — Ballari and Vijayanagara — to keep a check on Covid-19. As per new order, night curfew will continue from 9 pm to 5 am in Ballari and Vijayanagara districts. All social, political, sports, entertainment, other gatherings and large congregations have been prohibited in view of the pandemic. "Jathres, temple festivals, processions and congregations not allowed," said the order issued by the Deputy Commissioner and Chairman District Disaster management Authority, Ballari and Vijayanagara districts.