Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Karnataka: No ban on mobile phone at educational institutions, says Minister

Karnataka: No ban on mobile phone at educational institutions, says Minister

Karnataka Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan said primary health services for people can be effectively delivered through the Ayush system by using the appropriate technology, (Agencies file)
1 min read . 07:08 AM IST Livemint

CN Ashwatha Narayana said that it would not be possible to ban the usage of mobile phones in colleges 

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Karnataka's Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana on Friday said that it would not be possible to ban the usage of mobile phones in colleges as digital learning has become part and parcel of the study process.

Karnataka's Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana on Friday said that it would not be possible to ban the usage of mobile phones in colleges as digital learning has become part and parcel of the study process.

Replying to a query by reporters about rumours that usage of mobiles will be banned in schools and colleges, he said, "Nowadays modern gadgets such as mobile, computer, laptop, tab, etc have become an integral part of the teaching-learning process."

Replying to a query by reporters about rumours that usage of mobiles will be banned in schools and colleges, he said, "Nowadays modern gadgets such as mobile, computer, laptop, tab, etc have become an integral part of the teaching-learning process."

"When such is the situation, how usage of mobile can be banned?" he asked.

"When such is the situation, how usage of mobile can be banned?" he asked.

"Either students or parents should believe such rumours. The government's aim is to provide quality education to students at all levels using modern gadgets. Accordingly, usage of mobiles in institutions will be continued", Narayana emphasized. 

"Either students or parents should believe such rumours. The government's aim is to provide quality education to students at all levels using modern gadgets. Accordingly, usage of mobiles in institutions will be continued", Narayana emphasized. 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!