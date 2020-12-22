Karnataka: No need to impose night curfew for now, says B S Yediyurappa

Karnataka is not going to impose night curfew in the state after neighbouring Maharashtra announced such a move after a new coronavirus variant was detected in Britain.

The decision to not impose the night curfew in the state was announced by the Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa today.

"This (new coronavirus variant) is something that has worried the people of the state and the country, we have come to know that a person who has arrived in Chennai has been found infected. We have to be extra cautious. Whoever comes from outside they will be checked at the airports itself before allowing them," Yediyurappa said.

The chief minister said that all the necessary precautions have been taken and the government was watchful to control the spread of the virus in Karnataka.

"There is no need for it here, for now," he said in response to a question about Karnataka emulating Maharashtra by imposing night curfew, as he also noted that restrictions were already in place for New Year celebration in the wake of COVID-19 situation.

However, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar said, he will discuss with the Chief Minister regarding imposing night curfew in the state and come to a decision, but ruled out the possibility of a lockdown.

"I held discussions with the Secretary, Union Health Department, who said that there was no reason to worry, but necessary precautionary measures be taken. He suggested that night curfew may be imposed after examining, as done in other states...I will meet the Chief Minister and discuss with him about the night curfew," he added.

With a new variant of coronavirus emerging in the U.K., the Karnataka government on Monday mandated a seven day quarantine for travellers arriving in the state from that country, Denmark and the Netherlands.

Noting that so far no one who had come in the last 14 days and had undergone RT-PCR tests had tested positive, Sudhakar on Tuesday said, in case anyone tests positive we have asked NIMHANS to study the virus through genetic sequence and provide a comprehensive report.

He said the contacts and addresses of the 138 people who had come to the state from the UK, Denmark and the Netherlands without any negative reports, have been gathered last night itself, and they will be made to undergo tests and will be monitored.

"They will have to quarantine at home and all of them will be tested."

*With inputs from agencies

