Karnataka government's decision to end the night curfew and several other relaxations related to Covid-19 curbs will be implemented from today. Earlier, in view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the state, the government had imposed curbs including night curfew and weekend curfew from January 4.

The state government last week decided to lift the night curfew and start regular classes for Classes 1 to 9 from January 31, announced Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka to media persons.

Schools today reopened for classes 1-10 in Bengaluru. "We've reopened with COVID measures. LKG and UKG classes yet to be started," says Sujata, Headmistress, Govt Primary School, Shivaji Nagar to news agency ANI.

List of new guidelines for Covid-19:

Public transport vehicles will accept passengers as per the sitting capacity.

Restaurants, bars, hotels are now permitted to operate with 100 per cent of their seating capacity strictly adhering to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and entry to such places will be restricted to fully vaccinated persons only, as per state government order.

50% of the occupancy will be allowed in the cinema halls, multiplexes, swimming pools, gyms, sports complexes and stadia.

For marriages, 300 people will be allowed to congregate in open spaces and 200 people in closed spaces. Similarly, offices will now have 100 per cent occupancy.

The government also permitted all kinds of services at the religious places. However, only 50 per cent of capacity at the religious places will continue. Fairs, rallies, sit-in demonstration, protests, social gatherings and religious gatherings have been prohibited.

Earlier on January 21, the Karnataka government had also withdrawn the weekend curfew.

Covid-19 tally of Karnataka:

Karnataka on Sunday reported 28,264 new cases of COVID-19 and 68 fatalities, taking the tally to 37,85,295, and death toll to 38,942. There were 29,244 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries to 34,95,239, a health bulletin said. Of the new cases, 11,938 were from Bengaluru Urban that saw 10,454 people being discharged and 14 virus-related deaths. The total number of active cases across the state is now at 2,51,084.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.