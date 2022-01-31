Covid-19 tally of Karnataka:

Karnataka on Sunday reported 28,264 new cases of COVID-19 and 68 fatalities, taking the tally to 37,85,295, and death toll to 38,942. There were 29,244 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries to 34,95,239, a health bulletin said. Of the new cases, 11,938 were from Bengaluru Urban that saw 10,454 people being discharged and 14 virus-related deaths. The total number of active cases across the state is now at 2,51,084.