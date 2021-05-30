Pointing out that no decision has been taken regarding extension of lockdown in Karnataka , Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Sunday Technical Advisory Committee on COVID-19 has not given any recommendation regarding it.

He further noted decision in this regard will be taken based on the prevailing situation on June 6.

While he was asked whether the TAC has recommended extension of the lockdown, Yediyurappa said, "It's not like that. Discussions are on. After June 5 and 6, we have to wait and watch how the cases come down."

"The cases are still higher than our expectations. We will hold a meeting with ministers and experts on June 5 or 6 to chart out the future course of action. However, we have not taken any decision yet," Yediyurappa said.

Restrictions are in place in Karnataka since April 27, which was further made stringent from May 10 onwards for about one month till June 7 to contain the rapid spread of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, hinting that the lockdown to contain the spread of the deadly virus in the state may be extended till June 30 as was directed by the Centre, Karnataka Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa would take a decision after meeting his ministers.

He said on Saturday, "We have announced a lockdown till June 7 and it will be implemented completely. The Union Home Ministry that has given guidance has said that strict measures should be in place till June 30."

The Centre had on Thursday directed States and Union Territories to continue the ongoing COVID-19 guidelines till June 30 and asked them to go for intensive and local containment measures in districts with a high number of cases to check the spread of the deadly disease.

Karnataka on Saturday reported 20,628 new COVID positive cases and around 492 deaths in the span of 24 hours. On a positive note, the state has recorded 42,444 recoveries in the same time span.

The active cases in the state have now climbed down to 3,50,066. The total positive cases in the state have now reached 25,67,449.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru recorded less than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

Out of the 20,628 new cases reported on Saturday, 4,889 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 21,126 discharges and 278 deaths. Cumulatively 25,67,449 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 28,298 deaths and 21,89,064 discharges, the Health department said in a bulletin.

(With inputs from agencies)

