Amidst the complains of oxygen crisis , the Karnataka government on Saturday announced that there is no shortage of oxygen in the state. It further assured the citizens that it is taking all measures to ensure that there is no crisis, news agency ANI stated.

Deputy chief minister CN Ashwath Narayan told ANI, "There is no shortage of medical oxygen in Karnataka. We are taking all measures including by deploying oxygen concentrators and oxygen generators and are trying to mobilize oxygen from different parts of the country."

Meanwhile, Karnataka today received its second Oxygen Express carrying 120 MT liquid medical oxygen (LMO) from Kalinganagar. The state received its first Oxygen Express carrying 120 metric tonnes (MT) of liquid medical oxygen on Tuesday.

State Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar later took to Twitter to say, "The second #OxygenExpress to Karnataka carrying 120 MT LMO from Kalinganagar reached Bengaluru this morning. The Union Govt has strengthened the state governments by continuously dedicating all national resources for collectively fighting the pandemic."

So far, the Indian Railways have delivered more than 7,900 MT of LMO to various states across the country. In a statement, the Indian Railways said, "In order to ensure that oxygen relief reaches in the fastest time possible, Railways is creating new standards and unprecedented benchmarks in running of Oxygen Express Freight Trains. The average speed of these critical freight trains is way above 55 in most cases over long distances.

Karnataka to use District Mineral Foundation fund to purchase of oxygen tankers, oxygen concentrators

Further, the state government on Saturday decided to utilise the funds under the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) to purchase of oxygen tankers, oxygen concentrators, pulse-oximeters and other emergency medical needs.

The decision was taken in the meeting chaired by Mines and Geology Minister Murugesh Nirani with senior officials, his office said in a statement.

The statement said, the minister has now allowed authorities to use the DMF funds to procure oxygen tankers and other medical equipment needed urgently to treat COVID-19 patients.

"The state government will leave no stone unturned in the fight against the pandemic," Nirani was quoted as saying.

As per the decisions taken in the meeting, authorities will procure 10 cryogenic oxygen tankers and two tankers will be provided to each four revenue divisions in the state, and two oxygen tankers will be sent to the coastal region.

