The number of first-time voters in Karnataka has gone up by 9.17 lakhs since 2018-19. According to the Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, all eligible voters who are reaching 18 years of age by April 1 will be able to participate in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections.

For the first time, a vote-from-home option will be available in the Karnataka Elections 2023. This will be applicable for people aged 80 and above.

Karnataka election schedule 2023 LIVE

There are a total of 58,282 polling stations in Karnataka, and the sensitive ones will have additional security measures. About 100 booths will be operated exclusively by differently-abled individuals, while 1,320 booths will be run exclusively by women.

CEC Rajiv Kumar has expressed concerns about urban apathy, particularly in Bengaluru. To improve voter participation, the Election Commission has enlisted the help of institutions such as IISc and IITs, as per the CEC's statement.

(This is a developing story)