Karnataka now has 9.17 lakh first-time voters, says Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar1 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 11:58 AM IST
All eligible voters who are reaching 18 years of age by April 1 will be able to participate in Karnataka Assembly elections 2023.
The number of first-time voters in Karnataka has gone up by 9.17 lakhs since 2018-19. According to the Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, all eligible voters who are reaching 18 years of age by April 1 will be able to participate in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections.
