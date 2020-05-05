Karnataka now has more recovered people than active covid-19 cases

BENGALURU : The number of recoveries in Karnataka is now higher than active covid-19 cases in the state,according to the state health bulletin.

The bulletin said there are 331 recovered persons as against 312 active cases that provides much needed relief to cash-starved Karnataka looking to ease more restrictions and allow businesses to resume operations.

However, the state recorded two deaths and recorded 22 new cases on Tuesday that takes the total number of cases to 673 that includes 29 covid-19 related casualties.

A 62-year old female resident of Vijayapura and a 50-year female resident of Davangere died on Tuesday due to covid-19 The 62-year old had comorbidities such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and bronchial asthama while the second fatality was a person with respiratory infection, according to the state health department.

Karnataka has seen an increase in casualties in recent days that adds to the concerns of the state.

Karnataka records 4.4 deaths per 10 million population as against 52.8 in Gujarat and 51.9 in Maharashtra,according to data from the state covid-19 war room.

Out of the 22 new cases recorded on Tuesday 12 are from Davangere, three from Bengaluru, two from Bagalkote and one each from Ballari,Dakshina Kannada,Uttara Kannada, Haveri and Dharwad.

Karnataka chief minister B.S.Yediyurappa is hoping to ease more restrictions and ask the centre for ward wise classification of red zones instead of district wise to allow more businesses to operate in Bengaluru, its growth engine.

Pankaj Kumar Pandey, commissioner for health, family welfare and Ayush Services in Karnataka said that people from the state returning from abroad will be housed in hospitals if symptomatic and in hotels if asymptomatic.

Thousands of Indians who are stranded in other parts of the world are being brought back to the country.

This includes around 10000 from Karnataka who will land at Bengaluru or Mangaluru airports and Kawar and Mangaluru ports. Pandey said that the asymptomatic travellers will be given a choice of hotels and will have to bear the cost of stay. All international passengers will be tested twice, he added.

