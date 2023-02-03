Karnataka offers 50% rebate on e-challan traffic violation till next week. Details here
The Karnataka state government took the measure of offering 50 per cent rebate on fine in e-challans to clear the backlogged cases
Karnataka state government has announced one-time measure of a 50 per cent rebate on fines in e-challans for pending traffic challans across the state. The rebate will granted to violator only if they pay fines till 11 Feburary,2023.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×