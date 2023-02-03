Karnataka state government has announced one-time measure of a 50 per cent rebate on fines in e-challans for pending traffic challans across the state. The rebate will granted to violator only if they pay fines till 11 Feburary,2023.

The Karnataka state government took the measure of offering 50 per cent rebate on fine in e-challans to clear the backlogged cases.

The order was issued by Pushpa V.S., Under Secretary, Transport Department, on Thursday.

E-challan cases are those who are booked when violations are caught on traffic surveillance cameras.

The state issued an order on the 50 per cent rebate as part of the decision taken at a January 27 meeting presided over by Justice B Veerappa, executive chairman, Karnataka State Legal Services Authority.

In Bangalore there were over two crore e-challan cases which may total up to a penalty of ₹500 crore, said Dr. M.A. Saleem, Special Commissioner (Traffic), Bengaluru, according to a report by The Hindu.

It makes up for over 80 per cent of of such cases pending across Karnataka.

In Bangalore, people who want to pay the e-challan fine can visit the neartest traffic police stations or go to the Bangalore traffic police site. (https://bangaloretrafficpolice.gov.in)

For the rest of the state, fine against the e-challan can be paid by visiting the nearest police stations in their area or through the Karnataka One portal.