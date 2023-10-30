The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) Tuesday asked the Karnataka government to release 2,600 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu at Biligundlu from 1st November to 15th November, ANI reported.

The CWRC in its 89th meeting passed the order after considering the submissions from both the Karnataka and Tamil Nadu governments, the report said. Tamil Nadu demanded that Karnataka has to release 13,000 cusecs of water for the next 15 days (which works out to 16.90 TMC), but the Karnataka government said that it doesn't have enough water to release from the basin. The Karnataka government also made a submission before CWRC requesting to report to the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) that in light of almost nil inflow into four reservoirs, the state will not be able to release any water from its reservoirs, so as to reach Biligundlu except that would be contributed from the uncontrolled catchment.

Earlier on September 12, the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) Tuesday asked the Karnataka government to release another 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for the next 15 days.

Taking note of the severity of the drought in the Cauvery basin of Karnataka, which has been increasing and enlarging putting at greater risk even the drinking water needs and minimum needs of irrigation, the Karnataka government had made submissions that it was not in the position to release water for Tamil Nadu unless the inflows in the reservoirs improves.

(More to follow…)

