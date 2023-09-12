Karnataka ordered to release another 5,000 cusecs water to Tamil Nadu for next 15 days

The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) Tuesday asked the Karnataka government to release another 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for the next 15 days

The CWRC passed the order in a virtual hearing after considering the submissions from both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu governments, reported ANI.

Earlier, the Karnataka government had appealed that it doesn't even have enough drinking water to release from the basin.

According to the state government, the water level in the Krishna Raja Sagara (KRS) reservoir is depleting quickly and there will be a scarcity of drinking water in the days to come. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Taking note of the severity of the drought in the Cauvery basin of Karnataka, which has been increasing and enlarging putting at a greater risk even the drinking water needs and minimum needs of irrigation, the Karnataka government had made submissions that it was not in position to release water for Tamil Nadu unless the inflows in the reservoirs improves.

In response, the neighbouring Tamil Nadu government had urged the Siddaramaiah government in Karnataka for releasing 12,500 cusecs of water (which is inclusive of backlog of 6,500 cusecs) for next 15 days.

Meanwhile, Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar along with cabinet ministers hold an emergency meeting over the Cauvery water-sharing issue after CWRC ordered Karnataka to release 5000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu, the CMO Karnataka said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The CWRC had issued a similar order on August 28 and the state government had filed a compliance report. Amid opposition from Karnataka, CWRC had ordered the state to release 5,000 cusecs of water for 15 days to Tamil Nadu. The Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) had upheld the CWRC’s order. In the wake of the order, several demonstrations were made by the farmers in Srirangapatna, demanding the state government to stop the water release to Tamil Nadu.