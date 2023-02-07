Karnataka: Over 100 students fall ill due to suspected food poisoning
Karnataka: The students had developed stomach ache, vomiting, and diarrhea since 2 am on Monday.
At least 137 nursing and paramedical students fell ill due to suspected food poisoning at a hostel in Mangaluru's Shaktinagar on Monday. Immediately, the students were rushed to private hospitals in the city at night after they witnessed related symptoms.
