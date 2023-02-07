At least 137 nursing and paramedical students fell ill due to suspected food poisoning at a hostel in Mangaluru's Shaktinagar on Monday. Immediately, the students were rushed to private hospitals in the city at night after they witnessed related symptoms.

The students had developed stomach ache, vomiting, and diarrhea since 2 am on Monday. Relatives of the students had gathered outside the hospitals where they had been admitted, according to the news agency ANI.

N Shashi Kumar, City Police Commissioner said that the police are trying to find out the reason behind the incident.

"At about 9 pm, around 400-500 people gathered in front of city hospital in the city. Most of them are students and the rest are their family members. Since morning 2 am more than 100 girl students have complained of food poisoning and hospitalized. 137 students were admitted to different hospitals in the city. We are trying to find out the reason," Shashi Kumar said.

Meanwhile, District Health Inspector Dr Ashok provided details of the incident and informed that all the students are out of danger and there is no need to panic, as per ANI reports.

"The general nursing and BSc nursing students have been admitted to various hospitals due to food poisoning. The students got panic. About 130 students have got treated. There is no need to worry or panic. We will visit the hostel and will interact with the warden and find out the source. All are out of danger. No casualties have been reported so far," he said.

Earlier in January, the southern state of Kerala has been seeing an increasing number of food poisoning, following which state health minister Veena George directed authorities to conduct 'widespread' inspections across all 14 districts.

She has also stated that stringent action should be taken against outlets operating without a license or serving adulterated and unhygienic meals.

(With ANI inputs)