Home / News / India /  Karnataka: Over 60 medical students test positive for Covid-19, two hostels sealed

Karnataka: Over 60 medical students test positive for Covid-19, two hostels sealed

A health worker collects swab sample of a person 
1 min read . 04:31 PM IST Livemint

Test results of nearly 100 students are awaited until now

More than 60 students of a medical college in Karnataka's Dharwad have tested positive for Covid-19, said district collector Nitish Patil on Thursday. 

“Test reports of another 100 students are awaited. Two hostels of the college have been sealed," said Patil, adding that measures will be taken to test all staff of the medical college and hospital.

The area has been cordoned and district health officials have been deployed to keep a watch on the situation. 

It has been reported that the college recently organised a freshers party to welcome first-year MBBS students.

Covid situation in state 

Karnataka reported 254 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths on Wednesday.

As per the state health bulletin, the active caseload in the state stands at 6,412.

With 546 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours, the number of recoveries in the state has reached 29,49,629.

The death toll due to the disease stands at 38,185.

