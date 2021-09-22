Karnataka Assembly has passed an amendment to the Karnataka Police Act, 1963, which seeks to ban online gaming and curtail online gambling. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the proposal is not valid for online games that strictly comply with "game of skills".

However, The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), which represents eight-core traders and 40,00 trade associations, said the Bill did not distinguish between a “game of skill" and a “game of chance". It said that the Game of Chance is pure gambling and should be banned. But including 'Game of kills' in the ambit of the Bill will threaten the Indian gaming start-up sector, gaming and animation industry, and e-sports players, the traders' body added.

The Karnataka Police (Amendment) Bill, 2021 is also likely to affect many online gaming platforms like Mobile Premier League, Dream 11, Games 24x7, and many others.

Further, the CAIT said the Bill will encourage illegal offshore gambling and betting apps that operate in grey markets. It requested the Karnataka government to review the Bill recommended a stable regulatory mechanism for online skill games.

the Karnataka Police (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was introduced in the Karnataka assembly by the state Home Minister, Araga Jnanendra. It comes after the state government received several complaints regarding cyber fraud.

Earlier this month, the Karnataka Cabinet had decided to impose a ban on online games that include transactions from electronic devices like mobile phones and computers.

