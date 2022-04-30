Karnataka: Patient referral system set to go online from June 1

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Karnataka: From June 1, doctors and nodal officers identified in the healthcare facilities will have to start referring patients through the website arogya.karnataka.gov.in
Karnataka is set to introduce a new online referral system, from June 1 for seamless referral of patients to secondary and tertiary treatment. At present, the healthcare centres manually fill out a pre-printed form.
The old process would impinge the time of doctors and also cause inconvenience for the patients. However, with the new Online Referral System (ORS), the process will become hassle-free and will avoid fraud.
The online portal is being implemented under the Ayushman Bharat-Arogya Karnataka (AB-ArK) scheme.
From June 1, doctors and nodal officers identified in the healthcare facilities will have to start referring patients through the website arogya.karnataka.gov.in.
The new web portal will be rolled out in May and Public Health Institutions will be expected to use the platform and familiarize themselves, but, offline referrals will also be permitted in case there are glitches in the process due to the process being unfamiliar. After June 1 however, manual referrals wouldn't be accepted.
All doctors and staff have been asked to train themselves before May 15.
