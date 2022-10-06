OPEN APP
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate a 108-foot bronze statue of Bengaluru's founder Nadaprabhu Kempegowda also known as Statue of Prosperity, next month. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday instructed officials to make the necessary preparations for the occasion. The Prime Minister will also be inaugurating the Kempegowda theme park which has been developed near the international airport.

The inauguration is anticipated to take place on 10 November and is anticipated to draw large numbers of people.

Taking stock of the inauguration preparations, CM Bommai presided over a meeting of the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Heritage Area Development Authority today.

Costing about 85 crore, the 220-ton statue is being installed at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). The 16th century chieftain will also have a heritage park on about 23 acres.

Ahead of the grand unveiling of 108-feet-tall bronze statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, at the International Airport, CM Bommai on Thursday launched a unique campaign of collecting the "sacred" mud and water from all the villages of the state. The mud and water collected will be used in the Kempegowda Theme Park.

The statue has been created at the Noida studio of renowned sculptor and recipient of the Padma Bhushan, Ram Vanji Sutar. Both the "Statue of Unity" in Gujarat and the "Gandhiji" statue in Bengaluru's Vidhana Soudha were crafted by Sutar.

The theme park that is expected to be inaugurated will comprise an amphitheater, pathway, subway, A V exhibition system, 3D projection, fountain, flower garden, VIP lounge, restrooms, kiosks, modern tiles, pavilions, concrete walls etc.

Earlier CM Bommai had said that, statues of Kempegowda will be installed on the grounds of Vidhana Soudha, the location of the state legislature and secretariat, at a cost of 50 crore, and a similar statue will also be installed at Lalbagh, a botanical garden.

(With inputs from PTI)

