Karnataka: PM Modi likely to inaugurate bronze statue of Kempegowda next month

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate a 108-foot bronze statue of Bengaluru's founder Nadaprabhu Kempegowda also known as Statue of Prosperity, next month. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday instructed officials to make the necessary preparations for the occasion. The Prime Minister will also be inaugurating the Kempegowda theme park which has been developed near the international airport.

