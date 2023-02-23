Karnataka: PM Modi to inaugurate Shivamogga airport on February 27
The greenfield domestic airport in the Shivamogga district of Sogane was built as part of the Center's UDAN program, which aims to make air travel more affordable for all.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on February 27, will inaugurate Shivamogga airport, the dream project of former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP Central Committee Member BS Yediyurappa.
