Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on February 27, will inaugurate Shivamogga airport, the dream project of former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP Central Committee Member BS Yediyurappa.

Due to the perception that Yediyurappa was omitted by the party at some point, the Lingayat strongman's supporters are looking forward to the program.

Yediyurappa hails from Shivamogga and is looking forward to an appropriate position in the party for his son B.Y. Vijayendra.

According to BJP sources, Yediyurappa was anticipating a Cabinet seat for his son, so the Cabinet expansion was put on hold. In the past, the party had also turned him down by denying Vijayendra a ticket to run for MLC elections.

Situated on 662.38 acres of land, the well-equipped airport has a taxiway, apron, approach road, peripheral road, and compound wall in addition to the runway, terminal building, ATC tower, and fire station building.

The greenfield domestic airport at Sogane in the Shivamogga district was built as part of the Center's UDAN program, which aims to make air travel more affordable for everyone.

BY Raghavendra, MP from Shivamogga, also the son of Yediyurappa, on Tuesday said that PM Modi will introduce the Shivamogga air terminal on February 27, and his unique flight will be quick to land at the air terminal on the initiation day.

The first trial flight lands at #Shivamogga.



Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji to inaugurate the #ShivamoggaAirport on Feb 27 by landing on this newly constructed Airport.



Come, let us all be a part of this historic moment. @JM_Scindia @AAI_Official @AmitShah@BSYBJP @BSBommai pic.twitter.com/cIcqUQtPOO — B Y Raghavendra (@BYRBJP) February 21, 2023

"The first trial flight lands at Shivamogga," the Shivamogga MP wrote alongside the video of the aircraft landing at the airport on his Twitter handle. Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will land at the newly constructed Shivamogga Airport on February 27 to officially open it. Let us all come and be a part of this historic time."

According to BJP sources, PM Modi is also expected to participate in a road show and open the rebuilt Belagavi railway station.

Yediyurappa's followers hope that PM Modi will convey his significance to state residents as well as party insiders.

Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik (UDAN) is an initiative by the government to connect the country’s under-served and unserved airports. Under the Centre’s Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS), five airlines have won bids to operate on 128 routes which will be connecting 70 airports.

In addition to attempting to address the problem of abandoned airports, the plan makes it possible to save money on travel. For a one-hour flight, 50% of the seats on each flight will cost ₹2,500.