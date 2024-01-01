Karnataka police arrest man in Babri Masjid demolition riots case after 31 years, BJP says ‘terrorising’ Hindu activist
The arrest comes 30 years after the demolition of Babri Masjid in 1992 and the accused, Poojary, was 20 years old at that time
Karnataka police on Monday arrested a 50-year-old man, who was allegedly involved in rioting in the aftermath of the Babri Masjid demolition in Ayodhya. The police arrested Poojary from the Hubballi district in what was dubbed as a “long-pending" case. The arrest comes 30 years after the demolition of Babri Masjid in 1992 and the accused, Poojary, was 20 years old at that time. The arrest triggered a political furore in the state with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claiming that the Congress government in Karnataka is ‘terrorising’ Hindu activists.