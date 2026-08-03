Karnataka Police Constable exam row: KEA denies allegations, says 'some candidates were misled'

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) on Monday denied allegations surrounding the Civil Police recruitment examination, saying confusion at some centres was caused by false social media posts claiming that OMR sheet numbers and question paper numbers had to match. The clarification came after several candidates walked out of examination centres in Karnataka during the recruitment test held on 2 August, ANI reported.

KEA said the misinformation led some candidates to believe their OMR sheets and question papers were wrong, as the serial numbers did not match.

The authority said in a statement, “The Karnataka Examinations Authority conducted the written exam on 02-08-2026 in all districts of the state for recruitment to 1,453 vacant Male and Female Civil Police Constable posts in the Karnataka Police Department. During the exam, it was observed that some candidates were misled by false news spread on social media."

KEA clarified that neither the official notification nor the instruction booklets required the OMR sheet and question paper number to be the same. Candidates were only required to fill in the Question Paper Series Code and Version Code on the OMR sheet.

"There is no rule that the OMR number and question paper number have to match. Hence, the public is requested not to spread false and misleading news about this on social media,” the statement added.

Confusion at Vijayapura examination centre The unrest was reported at Sri Sharamdamba PU College in Tikota town, Vijayapura, Karnataka, where candidates raised concerns about a mismatch between the serial numbers printed on their OMR sheets and the question papers. This led many candidates to leave the examination centre.

The exam, conducted to fill 1,453 male and female Civil Police Constable vacancies, was held at 61 centres across the Vijaypura district.

According to officials, the centre supervisor and centre chief informed candidates that only the Question Paper Series Code, Version Code and registration number needed to be entered correctly on the OMR sheet.

Officials said similar confusion was reported elsewhere, but did not lead to disruptions. However, some candidates in Tikota walked out of the examination hall, gathered outside and later attempted to re-enter the premises. Police intervened and brought the situation under control using minimal force after protesters allegedly tried to push through the gate.

Candidates demand fresh examination Students who walked out of the exam told ANI, “We are seeking justice from Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and state Home Minister Priyank Kharge regarding the injustice we faced today. We have suffered a massive blow. 99% of the students did not take the exam. We were supposed to receive the question paper and OMR sheet at 9:30 or 10 AM, but they were handed to us at 11:00 AM. We approached the DC and the SP, but neither gave us an answer or even spoke to us. We have been wronged. We ought to be allowed to retake the written exam. That is why we didn't take the exam today… If justice isn't served, we will hang ourselves.”

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