Karnataka police mull bail cancellation of Hanagal rape accused after celebration rally video goes viral

Karnataka police said they will seek bail cancellation in the Hanagal gang rape case after an accused "created a nuisance and conducted a celebration rally" soon after he was released on bail.

Police took action after a video of the celebration parade, which included a procession with cars, music, and victory signs, went viral.

Anshu Kumar, the Superintendent of Police of Haveri in Karnataka, said that seven accused in 2024 Hanagal gang rape case were granted bail on May 20.

"While coming from the sub-jail to Akkihalur, they created a nuisance and conducted a celebration rally. They recorded a video and posted it on social media. It came to the notice of the police," the police official said.

Kumar said police have registered a case at Hanagal Police Station under sections 189/2, 191/2, 281, 351/2, 351/3 and 190 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

"We have secured five accused and we will be producing them before the court," police said.

Kumar added that police we will apply for bail cancellation in the Hanagal gang rape case "based on the grounds that he violated bail conditions."

Viral Video Flanked by at least 20 supporters, the five-car convoy of the gang-rape accused took out the victory parade through Akki Alur town. Videos of the victory parade showed one of the gang-rape accused standing through a car’s sunroof, as supporters on bikes and in cars moved through a road, flashing victory signs.

Taking cognisance of the matter, the local police booked all seven men for unlawful assembly.

According to reports, the accused were identified as Aftab Chandanakatti, Madar Saab Mandakki, Samiwulla Lalanavar, Mohammad Sadiq Agasimani, Shoib Mulla, Tausip Choti, and Riyaz Savikeri.