Stampede-like situation outside Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru; 10 injured, 1 critical | Watch

Karnataka police on Wednesday were using ‘mild’ force to manage the crowd gathered outside Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium to get a glimpse ofthe Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) players after their IPL final win against Punjab Kings on Tuesday night, reported the news agency ANI on 4 June 2025.

Advertisement

10 people were injured, and one is critical after a Stampede-like situation outside the Chinnaswamy stadium.

Also Read | Watch: Bengaluru crowd goes crazy as RCB return home after

According to the agency report, RCB fans had gathered outside the stadium in large numbers to catch a glimpse of this season's IPL final winners when the situation went out of control. This led to police involvement, and the video also showed them hitting people with sticks and causing a stampede-like situation on Wednesday.

“We request all fans to follow guidelines set by police and other authorities, so that everyone can enjoy the roadshow peacefully,” said RCB in its post on X ahead of the fan engagement programme.

Advertisement

Bengaluru Rains Karnataka's State Cricket Association also arranged a special felicitation ceremony for all RCB players on Wednesday. The city is witnessing rainfall, as the state police struggle to manage the crowds since Tuesday night, as people celebrate the IPL final win.

The Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, D K Shivakumar, received the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) team at the airport, reported the news agency PTI.

RCB's IPL Win Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won the IPL 2025 finals against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Tuesday, 3 June 2025. The team gave PBKS a target of 191 runs, and the rivals managed to make only 184 runs from the second innings with the loss of seven wickets.

Advertisement

RCB won the neck-to-neck final match against PBKS by a margin of 6 runs at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.