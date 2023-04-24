Ahead of the Assembly elections in Karnataka, the only southern state where the Bharatiya Janata Party is in power, is putting all its efforts into the election campaign, aiming for a second -term in the state.

On Monday, Union Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda will be holding road shows in different parts of Karnataka.

The Union Home Minister was on a three-day visit to Karnataka starting on Sunday. Shah will visit Sri Chamundeshwari Devi Temple on Monday. He will hold a roadshow in Hassan on Monday.

On April 25, Shah will address public rallies at Teradal in Bagalkot district, Devarhippargi in Vijayapura district, and Yadagiri. He will also participate in a roadshow in Yadagiri.

BJP chief JP Nadda will also campign for the party on Monday. He will participate in a roadshow in Sidlaghatta, Chikkaballapur district. He will also visit a temple at Sirsi in Uttara Kannada district and will address several public meetings.

The party's mega-election campaign is likely to get a boost on 29 April when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin campaigning for the May 10 election.

According to Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, PM Modi will start his campaign from Belgavi. He will visit Chikodi, Kittur and Kudachi in Belagavi, one of the biggest districts of Karnataka.

Other BJP top-brass who will be visiting Karnataka ahead of election for campaigning are:

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will reportedly address four election rallies on 26 and 29 April and on 5 and 7 May, respectively.

Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani will also address eight rallies between 25 April and 6 May.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will hold four public meetings on 26 and 30 April, and on May 6 and 7, respectively.

Assam Chief Miniter Himanta Biswa Sarma will address five public meetings between May 3 and 5.

The 224-seat Assembly will go to polls on 10 May and the votes will be counted on 13 May.