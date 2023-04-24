Karnataka polls 2023: Amit Shah , Nadda to hold road shows today. Here's full schedule of BJP's election campaign2 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 10:35 AM IST
- Union Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda will be holding road shows in different parts of Karnataka today
Ahead of the Assembly elections in Karnataka, the only southern state where the Bharatiya Janata Party is in power, is putting all its efforts into the election campaign, aiming for a second -term in the state.
