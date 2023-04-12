Karnataka polls 2023: BJP gives ticket to 52 new faces, including B S Yediyurappa's son Vijayendra1 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 10:09 AM IST
- Karnataka election 2023: BJP has fielded 52 new candidates and retained 90 sitting MLAs including 11 from Congress and JD(S) who crossed over in 2019 to help it wrest power from the coalition.
Ahead of the Karnataka Assembly election 2023, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday released its first list of 189 candidates. BJP has fielded 52 new candidates and retained 90 sitting MLAs including 11 from Congress and JD(S) who crossed over in 2019 to help it wrest power from the coalition.
