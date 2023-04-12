Ahead of the Karnataka Assembly election 2023, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday released its first list of 189 candidates. BJP has fielded 52 new candidates and retained 90 sitting MLAs including 11 from Congress and JD(S) who crossed over in 2019 to help it wrest power from the coalition.

Among the list of new candidates, the saffron party has brought 12 new faces for constituencies won by its MLAs in 2018 including former Karnataka chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's son B Y Vijayendra. Yediyurappa's son will contest from Shikaripura seat.

Similarly, MLA Anand Singh's son Siddharth Singh will contest from his Vijayanagara. Anand Singh defected from Congress in 2019. Nikhil Katti, son of former MLA Umesh Katti who died last year, has been chosen to replace his father from Hukkeri seat.

Chief Minister Basvaraj Bommai will contest again from his traditional seat of Shiggaon.

BJP has frayed R Ashoka and V Somanna against Congress stalwarts D K Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah in Kanakapura and Varuna, respectively.

While addressing the press conference BJP's national general secretary Arun Singh said, "52 new faces, eight women, nine doctors, five lawyers, one retired IPS officer, three retired government employees and eight social activists have been given tickets.

State Ministers - Shashikala Jolai, R Ashok, Prabho Chauhan, Shankar Muniyakappa, Muniratna, ST Somashekar, VC Patil, Varity Vasuraj, Murgesh Nirani, CC Patil, Sunil Kumar, Shivram Hebbar have been given tickets.

State Assembly Speaker Vishwaser Hegde has been given the ticket.

In this list, tickets have been given to Lingayat-51, Vokkalinga-41, Kurba-7, SC-30, ST-16 and 32 from the OBC community.

The Karnataka assembly elections will be held in a single phase on May 10, with the counting of votes scheduled on May 13