Karnataka polls 2023: High voltage campaigning to end on Monday

With the three major political parties in the state – BJP, Congress and JD(S) – busy making their last pitch to woo the voters, the political campaign for the 10 May Assembly elections in Karnataka will come to an end on 8 May.
With the three major political parties in the state – BJP, Congress and JD(S) – busy making their last pitch to woo the voters, the political campaign for the 10 May Assembly elections in Karnataka will come to an end on 8 May.
In the last few days, political parties have organised a numerous campaign blitz across the state to garner attention of the voters. This time, BJP is trying to break the 38-year-old pattern of alternating governments and retain its southern citadel.
In the last few days, political parties have organised a numerous campaign blitz across the state to garner attention of the voters. This time, BJP is trying to break the 38-year-old pattern of alternating governments and retain its southern citadel.
ALSO READ: Karnataka Assembly Polls: High stakes battle in THESE seats. Check list
ALSO READ: Karnataka Assembly Polls: High stakes battle in THESE seats. Check list
While on the other side, Congress is wrestling to get back in power again as it would boost the morale of the party ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.
While on the other side, Congress is wrestling to get back in power again as it would boost the morale of the party ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.
Wanting to emerge as 'king' and not 'kingmaker', the JD(S) led by former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda was seen putting all its might into campaigning. It is hoping to get required numbers to form a government on its own.
Wanting to emerge as 'king' and not 'kingmaker', the JD(S) led by former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda was seen putting all its might into campaigning. It is hoping to get required numbers to form a government on its own.
In the 224-member Assembly in Karnataka, parties are aiming at 'government with full majority'.
In the 224-member Assembly in Karnataka, parties are aiming at 'government with full majority'.
Meanwhile, BJP's campaign consisted mostly around Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chif JP Nadda.
Meanwhile, BJP's campaign consisted mostly around Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chif JP Nadda.
On the other side, Congress showed its muscle power with Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge. JDS' campaign was anchored solely by its leader H D Kumaraswamy.
On the other side, Congress showed its muscle power with Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge. JDS' campaign was anchored solely by its leader H D Kumaraswamy.
With agency inputs.
With agency inputs.