Karnataka polls 2023 LIVE: EC emphasises ‘clean and serious’ campaign

The campaign for the high-profile Karnataka assembly elections 2023 is set to end today.
Taking serious note of the bitter verbal battle between BJP and Congress, the Election Commission of India (ECI) emphasised on "clean and serious" campaign.
It has also issued an advisory to all national and State political parties and candidates to exercise caution and restraint in their utterances during campaigning and not to vitiate the election atmosphere.
The Karnataka assembly elections will be held in a single phase on May 10, with the counting of votes scheduled on May 13.
No print advertisement without prior clearance during silence period in Karnataka: EC to parties
No party or candidate shall publish any advertisement in the print media on poll day and one day prior without clearance from the media certification and monitoring committee, the Election Commission said on Sunday in an advisory ahead of the May 10 voting in Karnataka.
Campaign for the Karnataka assembly elections is set to end on Monday.
In the advisory to political parties, the poll authority also emphasised on "clean and serious" campaign as electioneering reached feverish pitch for the polls.
In a separate letter to editors, the Election Commission (EC) made it clear to them that the Press Council of India's norms for journalistic conduct hold them responsible for all matters, including advertisements, published in their newspapers.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!