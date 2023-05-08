Karnataka polls 2023 LIVE: EC emphasises ‘clean and serious’ campaign

The campaign for the high-profile Karnataka assembly elections 2023 is set to end today.

Taking serious note of the bitter verbal battle between BJP and Congress, the Election Commission of India (ECI) emphasised on "clean and serious" campaign.

It has also issued an advisory to all national and State political parties and candidates to exercise caution and restraint in their utterances during campaigning and not to vitiate the election atmosphere.

The Karnataka assembly elections will be held in a single phase on May 10, with the counting of votes scheduled on May 13.