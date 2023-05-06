Karnataka polls 2023: A bitter verbal battle is visible in Karnataka during the campaigning of the poll. The leading two leading parties-BJP and Congress have continued to accuse each other to grab votes.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) taking serious note of the "plummeting level" of campaign discourse in the run-up to the Karnataka assembly polls has issued an advisory to all national and State political parties and candidates to exercise caution and restraint in their utterances during campaigning and not to vitiate the election atmosphere.
The Karnataka assembly elections will be held in a single phase on May 10, with the counting of votes scheduled on May 13.
Voters must show money power is defeated in front of people's power: CM Bommai
Ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai appealed people of Kalghatgi to show that money power is defeated in front of the people's power.
Bommai said the reason behind the tremendous response for the BJP was due to appeasement, corruption, farmers' suicide, travails of farmers, and neglect of the working class by the previous Congress Government.
Karnataka election: PM Modi in Bengaluru today, to hold roadshow
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold roadshow in Bengaluru on Saturday. The PM's roadshow has got rescheduled today due to NEET's entrance on 7 May.
BJP has decided that a 26-kilometer roadshow will be preponed to May 6 and the rest eight kilometers will be covered on May 7, which is set to conclude by 11.30 am.
