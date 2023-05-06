Karnataka polls 2023: A bitter verbal battle is visible in Karnataka during the campaigning of the poll. The leading two leading parties-BJP and Congress have continued to accuse each other to grab votes.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) taking serious note of the "plummeting level" of campaign discourse in the run-up to the Karnataka assembly polls has issued an advisory to all national and State political parties and candidates to exercise caution and restraint in their utterances during campaigning and not to vitiate the election atmosphere.

The Karnataka assembly elections will be held in a single phase on May 10, with the counting of votes scheduled on May 13.