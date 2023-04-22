Karnataka Polls 2023: No dissatisfaction or dissidents in Congress, says Mallikarjun Kharge1 min read . Updated: 22 Apr 2023, 04:27 PM IST
- The Congress chief said that in BJP exodus is more prominent when compared to other parties, as leaders are dissatisfied with tickets allocation.
With just weeks left for the Karnataka Assembly elections to take place, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on 22 April said that there is no dissatisfaction or dissidents in the party.
