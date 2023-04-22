With just weeks left for the Karnataka Assembly elections to take place, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on 22 April said that there is no dissatisfaction or dissidents in the party.

Adding more he even alleged that in BJP exodus is more prominent when compared to other parties, as leaders are dissatisfied with tickets allocation.

"Definitely. Have you seen any dissidents after announcing the tickets, like BJP? In BJP, exodus to other parties is going on. It means that the greater dissatisfaction is in BJP, not Congress," Kharge said.

Earlier, former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar left BJP and joined Congress ahead of the State Assembly polls.

He said BJP denying him a ticket for the upcoming state assembly was an insult and his self-respect was hurt.

"My self-respect was damaged and because of this. I challenged them. After joining Congress, I went across areas in my constituency. People ushered warm welcome," the former Karnataka Chief Minister said.

Among other things, Kharge while commenting on Home Minister Amit Shah's statement that 'Congress gave 4% quota to Muslims illegally in Karnataka', Kharge said, "This 4% quota was given long back. When Supreme Court did not strike it down, why are you people doing this yourself? You are snatching away whatever the Govt gave to the poor and minorities and are creating divisions just for votes..."

The 224-seat Assembly polls are slated to take place in a single phase on May 10 and results will be declared on May 13.

With agency inputs.