Karnataka polls 2023: Rahul Gandhi campaigns inside BMTC bus, interacts with women passengers | Photos2 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 12:28 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi candidly discussed topics including the rising price of essentials, the Gruhalakshmi scheme, and the Congress' guarantee of free travel for women in BMTC and KSRTC buses
Karnataka polls 2023: On the last leg of the Karnataka election campaign, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was seen inside a BMTC (Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation) bus, interacting with women passengers.
