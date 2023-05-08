Karnataka polls 2023: On the last leg of the Karnataka election campaign, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was seen inside a BMTC (Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation) bus, interacting with women passengers.

The former Congress President interacted with female passengers to understand their vision for Karnataka.

According to Congress Party's officials, Gandhi candidly discussed topics including the rising price of essentials, the Gruhalakshmi scheme, and the Congress' guarantee of free travel for women in BMTC and KSRTC buses.

This year in January, the Congress party made a pre-poll promise - cash assistance of ₹2,000 under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme to every women household in the state if the party is voted to power.

Yesterday, the 52-year-old leader held a candid interaction with gig workers and delivery partners of app-based delivery services in Bengaluru.

The former Lok Sabha MP held the conversation with delivery workers over a cup of coffee and masala dosa. They discussed the lives of delivery workers, the lack of stable employment, and the rising prices of basic commodities.

According to Congress, Rahul keenly listened to why these youngsters had taken up gig jobs and what their working conditions were like.

Rahul Gandhi later hopped onto the pillion seat on a scooter, chatting with a delivery partner.

Congress said Bengaluru alone has over 2,00,000 people doing gig jobs.

The Congress in its manifesto for Karnataka elections has made specific promises including setting up a Gig Workers' Welfare Board with a corpus of ₹3,000 crore and ensuring minimum hourly wages for gig workers and other workers in the unorganised sector.

Karnataka is crucial for Congress as it can mark its revival for the 2024 Lok Sabha election. If BJP is defeated in Karnataka, the party will not be in power in any southern state.

Rahul Gandhi has so far held 17 rallies and roadshows in Karnataka, while his sister Priyanka Gandhi has done 19 rallies. Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who has not campaigned in any state election in the recent past, on Sunday began campaigning for the party ahead of the Karnataka assembly elections.

Karnataka will go to Assembly polls on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13.