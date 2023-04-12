Karnataka polls: BJP to release second list of candidates today

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) will release its second list of candidates for the upcoming Karnataka polls by Wednesday night, former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said. The senior BJP leader also affirmed that the party will win a minimum of 125 seats out of 224 in the election scheduled for 10 May.

On Tuesday, BJP announced candidates on 189 seats with 52 fresh faces which included doctors, lawyers, and retired bureaucrats. The list announcement evoked disagreements in the party with some senior leaders openly expressing their displeasure.

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka Laxman Savadi resigned as a member of the Legislative Council and the primary membership of the BJP after the party denied him a ticket from the Athani constituency.

"Out of 189 seats that were announced yesterday, 52 are new. We will win a minimum of 125 to 130 seats out of the 189 seats that were announced yesterday. We are happy with the announcement. We will form govt in Karnataka. I think the second list of candidates will be released by tonight," former Chief Minister Yediyurappa said talking to the news agency ANI.

The senior leader also talked about KS Eshwarappa quitting the electoral politics and Jagadish Shettar not getting a ticket, despite being a former Chief Minister.

"Eshwarappa voluntarily wrote a letter to the party president that he will work for the party and he does not want to contest," he said.

On Jagadish Shettar, Yediyurappa affirmed that 99 percent of Jagadish Shettar (former Karnataka CM) will be given an election ticket."

The BJP has given some attention to caste equations in the ticket distribution and has given 51 tickets to Lingayat, Vokkalinga-41, Kurba-7, SC-30, ST-16, and 32 from the OBC community.

“Yeddyurappa's son Vijendran has been given the ticket in his place. Ministers- Shashikala Jolai, R Ashok, Prabho Chauhan, Shankar Muniyakappa, Muniratna, ST Somashekar, VC Patil, Varity Vasuraj, Murgesh Nirani, CC Patil, Sunil Kumar, Shivram Hebbar have been given tickets," BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh said.

"Vishwaser Hegde (Speaker) has been given the ticket. V Somanna MLA from Govindraj Nagar has been given a ticket from Chamaraj Nagar and Varuna Assembly. It will directly challenge Congress leader Siddaramaiah," he added.

(With inputs from ANI)