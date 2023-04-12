Karnataka polls: BJP to release second list of candidates today

Karnataka polls: BJP to release second list of candidates today2 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 05:44 PM IST
- On Tuesday, BJP announced candidates on 189 seats with 52 fresh faces and included doctors, lawyers, and retired bureaucrats
The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) will release its second list of candidates for the upcoming Karnataka polls by Wednesday night, former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said. The senior BJP leader also affirmed that the party will win a minimum of 125 seats out of 224 in the election scheduled for 10 May.
