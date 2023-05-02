Karnataka polls: Congress to increase milk subsidy if voted to power2 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 03:11 AM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Monday promised to increase the milk subsidy from current ₹5 to ₹7 per litre if his party was voted to power in Karnataka Assembly elections on May 10
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Monday promised to increase the milk subsidy from current ₹5 to ₹7 per litre if his party was voted to power in Karnataka Assembly elections on May 10.
