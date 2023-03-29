Karnataka polls: EC introduces 'Vote From Home' option for voters above 80 years

Karnataka polls: EC introduces 'Vote From Home' option for voters above 80 years1 min read . 11:59 AM IST
The term of the 224-member Karnataka Assembly is set to end on May 24.
With the Karnataka assembly elections around the corner, the Election Commission has introduced the facility to Vote-from-Home (VFH) for people above 80 years of age and those with disabilities.
"The term of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly is till May 24, 2023. So, the new Assembly has to be in place, and elections have to be completed before that," said Kumar.
Kumar further explained that secrecy will be maintained and the entire process will be videographed. "All the political parties will be informed whenever there is a movement for Voting From Home (VFH)," he said.
