Voter count in Karnataka

Kumar also added that there are currently 12.15 lakh voters above the age of 80 and 5.55 lakh people with disabilities (PWD) in the state. Speaking of the Karnataka assembly election, Kumar noted that the state with 224 constituencies has 36 seats reserved for the SCs and 15 for the STs. There are 5.21 crore voters including 2.59 women voters. This number also includes 16,976 centenarians, 4,699 third gender and 9.17 lakh first time voters.