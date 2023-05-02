Karnataka polls: ECI issues advisory to political parties amid plummeting level of campaign discourse

NEW DELHI : The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday issued an advisory to all star campaigners, recognised national and state political parties in view of the plummeting level of campaign discourse in the ongoing election campaigns in Karnataka and urged them not to vitiate the election atmosphere.

The poll body has advised them to “exercise caution and restraint in their utterances to maintain a high standard of discourse."

In its advisory, the poll panel referred to the instances of “inappropriate vocabulary and language" used during the ongoing campaign by persons, “in particular, by those invested with the statutory status of star campaigner".

“Such instances have occasioned various complaints, cross complaints and have also attracted negative media attention," the EC said in a statement.

Taking note of the above, in an advisory issued to all Political Parties for strict compliance, the Commission noted that National Parties and Star Campaigners enjoy extra enablements within the R.P. Act.

The advisory states “It is imperative for all parties and stakeholders to remain within the confines of the Model Code of Conduct and the legal framework in their utterances while campaigning so as to maintain the dignity of the political discourse and not to vitiate the campaign and the election atmosphere. They are thus expected to contribute in maintaining and raising the level of discourse to “issue" based debate, provide pan India perspective, depth to the local discourse and to reassure all sections of electors to participate fully and fearlessly in a free and fair election."

In the advisory, ECI has invited the attention of the political parties to the provisions of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and other statutory provisions which hold the field and fix the framework of the expected campaign discourse.

The ECI also noted that as per the MCC provisions, use of provocative and inflammatory statements, use of intemperate and abusive language transgressing the limits of decency and attacks on the personal character and conduct of political rivals vitiate the level playing field.

The spirit of the MCC is not just avoidance of a direct violation, it also prohibits attempts to vitiate the electoral space through suggestive or indirect statements or innuendoes, the statement said.

It should be mentioned here that the Commission has also directed CEOs to ensure the widest publicity of this advisory and compliance thereof failing which appropriate action must be initiated as per the extant regulatory and legal framework.