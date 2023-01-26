Karnataka Polls: Ex-CM Siddaramiah eyes return of Cong; BJP begins preparations2 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 08:59 PM IST
The BJP has started its poll preparations in earnest by strengthening and restructuring its booth committees across the state.
Karnataka Assembly elections 2023: Indian National Congress leader and former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramiah, on Thursday said he was confident that the Congress would win the next Assembly elections in the state.
