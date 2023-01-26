Karnataka Polls: Ex-CM Siddaramiah eyes return of Cong; BJP begins preparations

"The Karnataka Assembly elections are merely a few months away and the BJP's central leaders and ministers are making frequent visits to the state. One should remember that (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah, who has been visiting the state frequently, had also been behind bars and even if he visits the state for a hundredth time, the Congress will still win the elections 100 per cent," Siddaramaiah told mediapersons in Bengaluru on Thursday.

