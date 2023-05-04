The Income Tax Department on Thursday raided the residence of the Karnataka Congress leader's brother who has allegedly hidden ₹1 crore cash in a tree. The officials recovered the cash from a box kept in a tree.

Subramania Rai, brother of Karnataka Congress leader Ashok Kumar Rai was raided by IT department officials. Rai is the Congress candidate for Puttur constituency for the upcoming Assembly elections in Karnataka.

The visuals which went viral on social media platforms show that the IT department officials were recording the video footage of the money hidden in a tree.

“Karnataka: Abhishek Rai Congress Candidate's(Puttur) Brother's house raided. ₹1 crore recovered, hidden in a box in a tree," a Twitter user wrote.

Take a look at the video below,

In view of upcoming elections in the state, Karnataka Police have conducted a series of raids across the poll-bound state. The Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka informed that a total of 2,346 FIRs have been filed related to seizures.

The Karnataka Assembly Elections will take place on May 10, and the counting of votes will be done on May 13.