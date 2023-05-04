Karnataka polls: IT dept finds ₹1 crore cash on tree during raids at Cong leader's brother's home | Watch1 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 05:42 AM IST
Subramania Rai, brother of Karnataka Congress leader Ashok Kumar Rai was raided by IT department officials.
The Income Tax Department on Thursday raided the residence of the Karnataka Congress leader's brother who has allegedly hidden ₹1 crore cash in a tree. The officials recovered the cash from a box kept in a tree.
