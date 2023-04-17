Home / News / India /  Karnataka polls: Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in Bhalki and Humnabad today
Ahead of the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address party rallies in Bhalki and Humnabad in Bidar district today. Several senior Congress leaders, including AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and KPCC President D K Shivakumar, are expected to participate in the rally.

Former Minister and KPCC Working President Eshwar Khandre and former Minister Rajashekar B Patil are sitting MLAs and the party's candidates from Bhalki and Humnabad Assembly segments respectively. 

In the outgoing 224-member assembly, the BJP currently has 119 seats, followed by the Congress with 75 and the JD (S) with 28 seats. Two seats are vacant.

The Congress is seeking to wrest power from the BJP in Karnataka, the only southern state where the saffron party is in power.

While polling for the Karnataka assembly polls would take place on May 10, the counting of votes would take place on May 13.

On Sunday, Rahul Gandhi had addressed the 'Jai Bharat' rally in Kolar, the same place from where he made a remark on the Modi surname for which he was convicted of criminal defamation and also stripped of his Parliament membership.

