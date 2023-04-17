Karnataka polls: Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in Bhalki and Humnabad today1 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 10:01 AM IST
- Karnataka polls: Several senior Congress leaders are expected to participate in Rahuil Gandhi rallies in Bhalki and Humnabad in Bidar district today
Ahead of the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address party rallies in Bhalki and Humnabad in Bidar district today. Several senior Congress leaders, including AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and KPCC President D K Shivakumar, are expected to participate in the rally.
