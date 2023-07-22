The milk prices in Karnata are set to go up in August as per the media report. The Karnataka government is likely to hike the retail price of milk by ₹3 per litre, according to the Milk Federation officials.

The hike is subject to cabinet approval and will come into effect from 1 August.

According to the Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna, who met Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, said they have proposed the state government to increase the milk prices to address the rise in the production of cost and to help producers.

"At the next cabinet meeting a decision will be taken regarding its implementation from August 1," he said.

There is a demand to increase the price of milk by ₹5 per litre, he said. "However, the cabinet will decide whether to increase by ₹5 or ₹3.

A delegation of Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) led by its Chairman Bheema Naik attended the meeting.

The demand by farmers and the federation was to increase ₹5 per litre, Naik said. "Once the cabinet decides to hike by ₹3 per litre, it will apply to all varieties of milk by KMF. We will ensure that the ₹3 per litre hike benefits the farmers."

Noting that milk price in Karnataka is less compared to other states, Rajanna said Karnataka sells 'Nandini' milk at ₹39 per litre, while in Andhra Pradesh it is ₹56, Tamil Nadu ₹44, Kerala 50, and Maharashtra, Delhi and Gujarat it is ₹54.

Leading milk suppliers like Amul and Mother Dairy have hiked the prices of milk multiple times in the last one year. For instance, Mother Dairy has increased milk prices by ₹10 per litre between March and December 2022.

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), famous for the Amul brand, also increased the rates of milk this year due to the rise in input costs