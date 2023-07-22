Karnataka: Price of Nandini milk is likely to in August. Details here1 min read 22 Jul 2023, 09:38 AM IST
The Karnataka government is likely to increase the retail price of milk by ₹3 per litre in August to address rising production costs and support producers.
The milk prices in Karnata are set to go up in August as per the media report. The Karnataka government is likely to hike the retail price of milk by ₹3 per litre, according to the Milk Federation officials.
