Karnataka: Prices of milk, curd to be increased from tomorrow. Details here
The rising inflation is leaving impacts on the Indian market as the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) on Wednesday decided to increase the price of Nandini brand of milk (per liter) and curd (per kg) by Rs. 2, which will be effective from Thursday.
The rise in prices will be seen across nine varieties of milk including Special Milk, Shubham, Samruddhi and Santrupthi, and curd, the managing director of KMF said in a statement.
The new prices of double-toned milk would be ₹38, toned milk ₹39, homogenized toned milk ₹40, homogenized cow milk ₹44, Special Milk ₹45, Shubham ₹45, Samruddhi ₹50, and Santrupthi ₹52. Nandini Curd would be ₹47, the managing director added.
In other news from the state, the Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday announced that he will write the Chief Ministers of all southern states to enable united intelligence sharing against terrorism.
"A concerted effort has to be made. When I was the Home Minister, I had given a call to all the DGPs of the southern states (for intelligence sharing). Many people commit a crime and flee by crossing the state border. Borders are fragile due to which people from Kerala come here and vice versa," Bommai told reporters.
"These activities can be controlled if all the south Indian states unite and coordinate for intelligence sharing. I will write to all the chief ministers of southern states," he said while talking about the blast.
The Chief Minister also added that the fragile border of Kerala and Karnataka is one of the reasons for terrorism in Karnataka. He said that terrorists are getting training in neighboring states and countries continuously. He further added that though there are terror incidents in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Mumbai in the past, such activities are under check since Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister of India.
He claimed that when he was the Home Minister of the state, 18 sleeper cells were busted in Karnataka and all the members are in jail now.
With inputs from PTI.
